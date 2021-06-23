BBK8: Vaishnavi Fans Mock Divya Uruduga Promo

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada second innings is gearing up for a grand relaunch today evening. Colors Kannada will start the second innings of BBK at 6PM.

Sudeep fans and Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch the show. According to our trusted sources, all the 12 contestants have entered the house. Talking about tonight's pilot episode, Sudeep is likely to send two contestants at a time inside the house in the alphabetical order.

The buzz on social media suggests that the first two contestants, who are all set to step into the house are Aravind KP and Chakravarthy Chandrachud, the next two contestants are Divya Uruduga and Divya Suresh who will enter the house together.

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the show makers have put their complete focus on making this show successful. They have been promoting the second innings extensively by releasing one promo after the other.

A couple of hours ago, the showrunners released Divya Uruduga's latest video where she is seen leaving her house, waving at her loved ones, as she heading to participate in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 8. Divya Uruduga fans are pretty excited to see her on the show. However, fans of another strong Bigg Boss contestant Vaishnav don't seem to be happy with that. Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestant Vaishnav fans are mocking Divya Uruduga's promo. Here are few tweets which we have gathered for our viewers.

Take a look at them:

Vaishnavi fans are attacking on

divya uruduga's promo, in future

we'll going to witness the world

war 3 in the comments section

of all promo's of colors.#BBK8 — Anonymous (@infiltratorrr) June 23, 2021

WTF They are doing character assassination in the colors promo's, they have become highly insecured fans in the history of this Biggbosskannada It's very disgusting #BBK8 https://t.co/2n1LZiWWGZ — Anonymous (@infiltratorrr) June 23, 2021

Today’s task main highlight DU vs DS!! Excited!! #BBK8 — Adithi M S (@nyctophile_ams) June 23, 2021