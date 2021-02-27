BBK8 Update: Who Is The Politician Among Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 Contestants?

Just a day left for the grand opening of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 aka BBK8. Reality show viewers can't wait to know about the latest season. The curiosity surrounding the details such as what's new, the format, the bigg boss house itself and of course the names of contestants has been increasing by the day.

The latest we hear is that BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep has started shooting for the opening episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 which will be aired on Colors Kannada tomorrow. This simply means that contestants who had been put in quarantine as per COVID protocols followed by the channel are now out of isolation.

Now, even though Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundakal refused to divulge more about the Bigg Boss Season 8 participants, he did say that the show runners had picked known names from across industries. In fact, he even mentioned that there would be one known name from music, sports, social media and politics. Now, this has given rise to speculation over who from Karnataka politics will be entering the Bigg Boss house tomorrow as BBK8 contestant. We are also wondering which politician is among the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 contestants.

In fact, during a press meet held by Colors Kannada as part of promotional activities for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, BBK host Kichcha Sudeep wondered who the politician would be. Then Bigg Boss show director Parameshwar said that he's a person known to the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep even joked that he would have liked for the Karnataka chief minister to make an entry into the Bigg Boss house at least once but that was not a possibility. Now, if Parameshwar hinted at the fact that Kichcha Sudeep is known to this politician, then we have to dig in to find out who the actor has interacted with in the recent days. While we do that check out our other Bigg Boss updates on Sakshipost.

By the way, the grand opening of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is happening tomorrow, are you ready for the show?