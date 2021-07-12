BBK8: True Colors Of Aravind KP And Divya Uruduga Will Be Revealed

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is ruling the TRPs. Aravind and Divya are always be in the news, thanks to their loyal fan following, who always makes sure the names of the two contestants are trending. Talking about tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss is all set to assign a jacket task to the contestants. All the housemates have been split into two teams for the tasks.

Guess what? Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are not together in this task. Yes, they are on the opposites sides. A section of the audience are saying on social media that the true colors of Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga will be revealed in tonight’s task.

Divya and Aravind are leaving no stone unturned to clinch the title. When Divya Urudga became captain of the house a week ago, she also made Aravind do the chores in the kitchen area. Evidently, she is fully focused and committed towards her game.

Bigg Boss viewers are predicting a split between this popular jodi in the house. As part of the task, Aravind and Divya are said to get into clashes to save their own teams. So, viewers shouldn’t be stunned even if they fight as a part of the task. Probably, this could be Colors Kannada's strategy to break the cute pair, to spice things up 8n the house.

This way, it will be also be easier for Colors Kannada to declare the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Because both are in the race to walk out with the winner's trophy. It remains to be seen what happens next, will Aravind-Divya’s friendship prevail or Colors Kannada’s script to break their bond succeed. Can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode? We are excited too!