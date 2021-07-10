BBK8: Tough Job For Sudeep To Eliminate Contestants This Week

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants will witness shocking double eviction this week. Nine contestants- Aravind KP, Manju P, Vaishnavi, Divya Suresh, Shamanth, Raghu P, Prashanth S, Priyanka, and Chakravarthy are nominated for elimination.

Looks like it could be a tough task for Sudeep to show an exit door to any nominated contestants of this week. Yes, what you read is right. All nominated contestants are strong contestants with a huge fan following in the house.

It's hard even to guess who will bid goodbye to the show, as all are giving a worthy performance in the show. Bigg Boss weekend episodes are meant for elimination and the audience would be eagerly waiting to know who will get eliminated in Sunday's episodes. Buzz is that show makers are planning for double elimination this week.

There's a chance for Priyanka Thimmesh and Raghu to say goodbye to the show, if there's double elimination. If it's a single-elimination, then, no doubt, Priyanka Thimmesh will surely leave the house. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend? Share your predictions with us through the comments section below. Will see whether our predictions match with our viewers.