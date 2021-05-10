BBK8: Top Five Finalists Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town on social media. We have learnt from our trusted sources that just a few minutes left for the contestants to vacate the posh house called Bigg Boss that was set up on the outskirts of Bengaluru at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi.

If sources are to be believed, Colors Kannada is planning to air special episodes tonight and tomorrow episode to to make it memorable for viewers and contestants.

Currently, there are Eleven contestants in the house. Now, we hear that show makers have reportedly even finalized the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

In one of the promos, six trophies were visible in the house. Now we wonder if the makers are planning to give away the trophies for top five finalists along with cash prize money. We may have to wait to know that. Talking about top five contestants of BBK8-- Aravind KP, Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnav, Shamanth, and Divya Suresh are said to be among the top contenders. Do you think they deserve to be in the top five of this season? Do let us know in the comments section below.