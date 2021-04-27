BBK8 Top 5 Contestants Who Will Escape This Week's Nomination

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to witness high drama and fights between the contestants. In the latest promo, it was seen that all the contestants in the house were targeting Prashanth Sambargi and sent him to Jail. Later in promo 2, we saw that Manju and Prashanth S getting into a heated argument.

For this week's nomination process, Bigg Boss has given contestants the self-assessment task. According to Voot live viewers, contestants should take their positions from 1 to 12. And viewers are probably guessing that from 6 to 12, position contestants will be nominated. Here are the top 5 contestants decided by the housemates.

1. Aravind KP

2. Manju

3. Divya U

4. Divya S

5. Raghu