BBK8: These Contestants Will Get Brickbats From Sudeep In Tonight's Episode

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is being hosted by Sudeep, the show has been entertaining the audience with lots of interesting twists. Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen that's why the makers were able to complete seven seasons.

The contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 who were locked up in the house for the past two weeks are extremely popular across the nation. Thanks to their performance in the house. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that the show has witnessed some heated arguments between the contestants, some of them have developed enmity in the house.

Finally, it's Saturday, Sudeep is all set to back to the show to grill the contestants. Who do you think will get a lot of brickbats from Sudeep. We don't know yet, but Sudeep must raise these points in tonight's episode. In a few of the tasks, contestants like Shamanth, Aravind, Chakravarthy, Manju, and Priyanka did a few mistakes. Bigg Boss viewers are asking Sudeep to ask all these points. Here a the list of mistakes which were done by the housemates of this week. All the contestants ran from the main door but Shamanth didn't do it.

While coming to Aravind, all the housemates have exchanged cutters but why Aravind KP didn't do it, Chakravarthy lying about Vaishnavi, Manju also didn't wear his apron, and Priyanka was overreacting after hitting egg, these mistakes were happened by the contestants during their tasks. Will Sudeep talk about all the listed points or not is yet to be seen. Yes, can't wait to watch tonight's episode.