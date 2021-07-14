Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Bottom 3 Contestants

One cannot deny the fact that Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. If we go by the words of Sudeep's which he had mentioned in the pilot episode that Kannada Bigg Boss second innings won't last more than 28 days since the launch date.

Only another two weeks are left for Kannada Bigg Boss grand finale to take place, only if makers don't want to extend it any further. The debate is going on social media, who will make it top five finalists or who will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

The popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 are Aravind, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, and Vaishnavi Gowda will surely not miss the spot in the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Speaking about the contestants who can't make it top three finalists are- Shamanth, Divya Suresh, and Subha, these contestants will get evicted at any point of time, as they don't have enough fan following among the viewers.

They can't compete against the strong contestants Aravind, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada and Vaishnavi Gowda of Bigg Boss Kannada. Looking at their performance in the house, Shamanth, Divya Suresh, and Subha are the bottom three contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Do you agree with us or not. Let us know in the comments section below.