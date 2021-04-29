BBK8: These Contestants Have Been Nominated For Tenth Week Elimination

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is grabbing a lot of attention from the TV viewers with new drama every day inside the glass house. After much dilly dallying, the show makers are finally conducting the nomination process for this week's eviction. Yes 10th week nominations finally happens in the episode tonight.

According to Voot live, the contestants nominated each other in the confession room. Here is the list of nominated contestants

Priyanka Thimmesh

Chakravarthy Chandrachud

Prashanth Sambargi

Shamanth Bro Gowda

Divya Suresh

Manju Pavagada

There may be one or two names added to this list.

Netizens are confused about when will the voting lines open up and whether this nomination process is for this week or for next week. Viewers are predicting that makers may be planning some twist for this week's eviction and that's the reason why they have delayed the nominations.

They say that eviction may not happen this week. Let us wait and watch till tomorrow's episode to know what exactly makers are planning.

