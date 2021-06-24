BBK8: These 5 Contestants May Make it to Top 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular reality shows in Karnataka. Currently, the makers are running the eighth season and there are 12 contestants in the house right now. Recently, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was stalled due to the pandemic. However, Colors Kannada decided to bring back contestants to the house for TRPs and also to appease the contestants and BBK8 viewers. The pilot episode was a marathon show last night and garnered good amount of love from the viewers.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Bigg Boss second innings will see all the contestants getting ahead of each other because everyone are now aware who are leading in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

A few contestants who had taken it easy in the first innings will try to beat the popular contestants like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga in the second innings. Before the show was paused, it was easy to guess who would make it to the top five finalists for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Now, it became a bit difficult to predict who are all going to be among the top five finalists of this season. Netizens predict that Manju, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi, Divya Suresh or Prashanth may figure in top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada second innings. Will they be able to bag the top five positions is yet to be seen. Will these five be able to impress the audience to reach the next level ? Let us know your views.