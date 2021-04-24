BBK8 Surprise: Rashmika Mandanna Special Guest on Kannada Bigg Boss Weekend Episode?

Rashmika is basking in the success of her recent outing ‘Sulthan’ as it did decent business at the box office. The movie starring Karthi marked the actor's Kollywood debut. Currently, Rashmika is one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Rashmika was first introduced to the big screen in the Kannada movie Kirik Party and the film did roaring business at the box office.

Post that, Rashmika grabbed a slew of offers in Telugu and Hindi. She did not return to Sandalwood after that. However, she made a comeback to Kannada in the Dhruva Sarja movie Pogaru which released at the beginning of this year. The movie did extremely well at the box office. And Kannada audience were happy that the Kannada girl had finally returned to her home turf. Rashmika hails from Coorg in Karnataka. She became hugely famous after her Tollywood movies and Google even branded her the national crush.

Anyway, the latest reports on social media is that Pogaru actress Rashmika could visit the Bigg Boss house as a special guest. BBK viewers had been pestering the show makers to rope in a special host for Sudeep’s popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 weekend episode as the actor is not keeping well. Now, it appears the show organisers are indeed planning for a special host to cheer the audience. But, there’s no official report whether Rashmika has really agreed to grace the show or not.

Also Read: BBK8: Sudeep Master Plan To Make KP Aravind Winner Revealed

Also Read: BBK8 Shocker: Not Aravind KP, But This Contestant Has Bagged Highest Number Of Votes

Also Read: Raghu Gowda Escapes Elimination, Vaishnavi Or Prashanth May Get Evicted From Bigg Boss House



It is worth mentioning here that last week too, after Sudeep announced his non availability for the show owing to health reasons, it was being said that either Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra or Ramesh Aravind would grace the Bigg Boss show as special guest. But none showed up much to the disappointment of the Kannada Bigg Boss viewers. So we have to wait to see what happens this week.

Talking about this week's elimination, it is said that there could be double elimination this weekend. Vaishnavi and Raghu might get eliminated as they are at the bottom of the voting list as per unofficial polls. We will update the name of the Officially eliminated contestant by tonight. So, we ask our readers to come back to Sakshi Post to know who got eliminated in the ninth week eviction. Watch this space for more updates.