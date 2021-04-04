BBK8 Super Sunday With Sudeep Will Have Special Guest: Guess Who?

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to make his appearance in tonight's special episode of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Earlier this week (Thursday), Puneeth's latest movie Yuvarathnaa hit the big screens. The movie has received a positive response from the audience as well as critics. Earlier, there was a rumor that Puneeth was going to visit the Bigg Boss house for Yuvarathnaa promotions. However, there was no official confirmation on this.

The latest we hear is that, Puneeth will indeed enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house in the episode tonight. There's a huge social media buzz suggesting this. We will know if there's any truth to this by evening in Super Sunday with Sudeep episode.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa racked up massive collections at the box office on the very first day of its release. The movie's collections have only picked up over the weekend. It is worth mentioning here, in view of rising corona cases, the Karnataka government restricted seat occupancy in theatres to 50pc. However, Puneeth Rajkumar on Saturday met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss about allowing 100pc seat occupancy in theatres. Bigg Boss Host Kiccha Sudeep also expressed his disappointment over the latest rule.

Yuvarathnaa was directed by Santosh Anandrram and the film is produced by Vijay Kirangdur under the Hombale Films banner.