Aravind KP and Divya U Are Trending On Social Media: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is the most well-known and popular Kannada television reality show. The show has gained lots of love from the viewers and also garnered attention. After Colors Kannada announced the second innings of BBK8, viewers were very excited.

Sandalwood actor and BBK host Kichcha Sudeep launched BBK8 second innings on Wednesday and grandly welcomed all the 12 contestants.

As we all know, Aravind KP and Divya U are the most popular and well-known contestants on the BBK8 show. Through their chemistry in the first innings of BBK8, they won the hearts of millions of BBK viewers. Aravind and Divya U are always trending on social media.

Earlier in the pilot episode of the second innings of BBK8, Sudeep asked Divya U and Aravind KP a few indirect questions, which made them blush on stage. Sudeep asked Aravind why he didn't come on the bike to the set, where Aravind responded that he wanted to come but decided against it. Sudeep asked Divya U a few indirect questions about Aravind, to which she replied that she is feeling shy.

Arviya fans are trending this scene from the pilot episode on social media platforms. Arviya fans are still celebrating Aravind KP and Divya U reunion in the glass house.