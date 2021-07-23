BBK8: Sudeep Will Eliminate This Contestant In Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s Place?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada second innings has become talk of the town. The show buffs can't stop discussing the show on social media about who will to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Shubha, Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi have been nominated for this week's elimination.

Most of the viewers are predicting Chakravarthy would get eliminated this weekend, as they can't bear to see him anymore on the show given his history of fights in the Bigg Boss house.

Speculations are doing the rounds that the show runners (colors kannada) is likely to eliminate Shubha or Shamanth in Chakravarthy’s place, as the makers want Chakravarthy to stay in the house for another week. There is no denying that with all his antics in the house, Chandrachud is generating interesting content for the viewers.

Even though BBK viewers detest him, they enjoy his gossip sessions with Prashanth Sambargi in the house. So, in all probability, the makers will retain Chandrachud again and let go other weak contestants. In this case it could be either Shubha as she has done nothing this entire week except sit and watch the others.

Let’s see which contestant will walk out of the door this weekend in Super Sunday with Sudeep on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.