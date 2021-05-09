BBK8: Sudeep Will Be Hosting The Last Episode Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss season-8 has come to an end. The show is all set to close by tonight or tomorrow. Reports are doing the rounds that Sudeep might break the news of cancelling the show directly to the contestants.

Rumors are doing the rounds Sudeep is likely to meet the contestants in tonight’s episode as well as will inform them about the situation outside.

As you are aware Sudeep is not keeping well, but he seems to be willing to meet the contestants of the house, for one last time. Show lovers as as well the Bigg Boss Kannada contestants would be happy if Sudeep comes to host the final episode and bids goodbye to them. Colors Kannada are not announcing any winner for this season but if they bring host for one last episode, then, it would be a fitting adieu to everyone including the audience and housemates.

It remains to be seen how the show organisers are going to wind up the show. Will it be Colors Kannada or Sudeep? Who will tell the contestants about the show cancellation? Let's wait and watch.