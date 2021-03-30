BBK8: Sudeep Using Nagarjuna Formula To Get TRPs for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

BBK8 aka Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has entered its fifth week. In the last weekend episode, Chandrakala Mohan was shown the exit. Now, a few more people have been directly nominated by the Bigg Boss.

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on the Indian television. Currently, Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is fetching decent TRP ratings. The show has been on air since four weeks now and has managed to grab the attention of the viewers. Some of the contestants have earned their own fan following outside the house with their antics in the house.

There is a lot of talk about the show going on in social media platforms. Now, the latest buzz on social media is that Kichcha Sudeep could be trying to use Nagarjuna's success formula in Telugu Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 turned out to be an instant hit. If you recall, Bigg Boss tried hard to motivate Abhijeet to get close to housemate Monal Gajjar. They used to telecast only Monal, Akhil and Abijeet scenes during the initial days of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Later, Bigg Boss had even highlighted the romantic relationship between Abhijeet and Harika. Showbuffs thought Abhijeet and Harika were in a relationship.

Sadly, post the show, Abijeet mentioned in one of his interviews that he treated Harika like his sister. Looks like Kichcha Sudeep could be following the same. If you are wondering why, one of the users commented on social media saying, "It appears Sudeep will not leave Arvind and Divya Uruduga till they fall in love." Some of the show buffs have even suggested Kichcha Sudeep to stop focusing on love tracks and urging him to grill the contestants about their performance in the house. We are just wondering, love tracks might be the reason for good TRP rating that's why Bigg Boss and the host could be pushing it. It now remains to be seen whether Arvind and Divya will fall in love or not. Will Kichcha Sudeep's idea work to fetch good ratings for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Watch this space for more updates.