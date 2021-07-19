BBK8: Sudeep Says This Will Be Last Week of Season 8, Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada weekend episodes went pretty well. Priyanka Thimmesh was evicted from the house. BBK viewers expected that there would be double elimination in last night's episodes. However, the makers skipped double elimination putting all the speculation to rest.

The show makers seem to have chosen the regular format of single elimination this week as well. Buzz is that Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is expected to have a grand finale this weekend.

Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep himself was hinting on the show that only a few days are left for the contestants to leave the house in the Super Sunday episode last night. If makers really conclude the show this week, how would they eliminate nine contestants from the house is now a big question bothering everyone.

How would they pick the winner and runner-up of the show if they are planning to wrap up the show soon? As you all know, there are nine contestants who are still locked up in the house. There's a possibility for the show to get extended by a few weeks if things go on in the current format (single elimination). Let's wait and watch how the show is going to progress in the days ahead.

Readers, what do you think? Will the show makers change the format or will they extend the show? Let us know in the comments section below.