BBK8: Sudeep Plans Big Suprise For Vaishnavi, Manju Pavagada In Tonight's Episode

Most of the public will think entering Bigg Boss is an easy thing, the contestants can have a luxurious life in a glass house while earning money. If you ask us, we may not agree with you at all because contestants have to perform one task or the other to impress the audience, especially to gain attention towards them. Once the contestants win audience hearts, then there's no stopping them.

The Kannada Bigg Boss top five finalists like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth are big proof of it. The show is in its finale week, the show makers are making the contestants restless by giving tasks even in the final week. We have learnt from our reliable sources that the showrunners are going to fulfill Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada's wishes in tonight's episode.

Yes, what you read is right. It is being said Manju Pavagada is likely to receive a call from top Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Yes, it is going to be a virtual call between Shiva Rajkumar and Manju, as per the buzz.

On the other hand, Vaishnavi Gowda is also set to receive a note and a phone call, probably from her family as she wished. But who will be sending the message to Vaishnavi is yet to be known. Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada's wishes are going to be fulfilled in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 episode that would be aired on Colors Kannada tonight. Let's wait and watch what's in store for us.

Also Read: Losing Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Trophy Is Best For Divya Uruduga