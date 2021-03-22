BBK8: Sudeep only Interested In Love Track, Netizens Troll Kannada Bigg Boss Host

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Vaarda Kathe Kichchana Jothe, was thoroughly enjoyed by the small screen audience. Beside, Kiccha Sudeep also appreciated Aravind KP for his decision during the captaincy contender task. Sudeep also appreciated Divya for supporting Aravind in the Jodi tasks.

However, some Netizens are disappointed with Sudeep hosting's this week because there were so many questions he could have asked the contestants but he didn't. And they say that he is only concentrating on the love tracks in the Bigg Boss house. Netizens are expecting that this week's nomination will be based on some task because there was no direct nomination from the exiting contestant this week. BBK8 fans are eagerly waiting for this week's nominations.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep eliminated Brahmagantu actress Geetha Bhat from the house saying she had received the least number of votes. She had been one of the star attractions of the show ever since her entry into the glass house. Kannada TV serial lovers could instantly connect with the actress as her role in the popular TV serial is very endearing. Now, with her being shown the door, it is expected that Sudeep may bring in a surprise celebrity as a wild card entrant. Let's see who that will be and what's in store for Kannada Bigg Boss viewers next week.

