BBK8: Sudeep Master Plan To Make KP Aravind Winner Revealed

There’s no denying the fact that Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. Currently, he is hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 and the show seems to be fetching decent TRPs for the channel Colors Kannada. Sudeep has been skipping Bigg Boss weekend episodes over the last two weeks due to his ill health.

The makers of the show are going all out to increase competition among contestants so as to keep the BBK8 viewers glued to their seats. It’s a known fact that the Bigg Boss has been assigning tough tasks to the contestants as the show is getting closer to the finish line in a couple of weeks from now.

On the other hand, the show organisers have started showing other contestants' video clips to housemates to create rift between contestants.

As per the latest buzz, the Bigg Boss Kannada show organisers are believed to have shown the videos of Prashanth and a few other contestants to this season's popular contestant KP Aravind. Some of the netizens are slamming Bigg Boss makers for revealing other contestant's game to Aravind which is unethical.

Looks like Bigg Boss makers are planning to support Aravind and in all likelihood they seem set to make him the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. In any Big Boss show, host and show organisers decide the winner out of their own choice and they never go with the public opinion or by their votes.

With the kind of footage that Arvind KP is getting in all the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 promos aired by Colors Kannada, it's evident that Aravind KP is likely to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Let's see how it goes.

