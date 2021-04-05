BBK8: Sudeep Lashes Out At Audience Favorite Person Arvind: Find Out Why

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is grabbing the headlines since its inception. No doubt, Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial show in Indian television. Last night, we saw, Shankar got evicted from the house as he garnered the least votes compared to other nominated contestants. Latest news we hear is Kichcha Sudeep seems to have given a warning and lashed out at the audience favourite person Arvind KP. Yes, what you read is right. Arvind is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. He is from a sports background and everyone would think that he would excel well in games.

Sadly, he couldn't perform well in last week task. Aravind team lost the battle and the reason behind hints that he could be bored of it. Kichcha Sudeep who was back to the show during the Weekend episode, he lashed at Aravind, you are a sports person, how have you lost the game. Arvind hasn't argued with him but in return, he said that he will take it up as a challenge of his first defeat and promised to host that he will give 100 per cent in every task. It remains to be seen how Arvind is going to turn his game in the coming days.

Netizens have already predicted him as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Do you think, Will Arvind lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Do let us know in the comments section below.