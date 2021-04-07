BBK8: Sudeep Inspires Aravind KP to Rectify Mistakes, Become Favourite of Bigg Boss Viewers

In the ongoing episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Aravind KP had been dubbed as an arrogant man over his kneejerk reactions. However, in the previous episode, he seemed to have realised his mistakes and trying to overcome his flaws. Netizens say that whatever game and respect he lost last week for his performance, he has recovered it yesterday in the manner in which he displayed his mental skills. Bigg Boss viewers also say that Sudeep's motivational words have helped him to make this comeback.

Now, Aravind KP is one of the most loved contestants on Kannada Bigg Boss show. BBK fans who had trolled him till now seem to have taken a liking to him of late. They say he is realising his mistakes and soon he will understand almost everything about every contestant in the house by this weekend episode. By the next week, he will improve his game. Aravind KP fans are also saying that the contestant is now matured enough to handle any situation and he will surely win the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 title.