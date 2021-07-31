BBK8: Sudeep Hints at No Elimination In Pre-Finale Week

Are you waiting for the weekend episode of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8? Definitely, A big 'Yes' from our dear readers. It's a known fact that Colors Kannada is concluding the show next weekend. Yes, Sudeep's popular TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 grand finale episode will be aired on Colors Kannada on August 8, 2021.

Show lovers are debating on social media over who will get eliminated in the pre-finale episode. If you are one among them, then, we might have some information for you. According to our trusted sources, this may not happen this week. It is learnt that Sudeep is said to be in Mumbai for Vikrant Rona film.

The Sandalwood actor is said to have gone to Mumbai on work. So the buzz is that the makers could skip tomorrow's elimination episode as the host is not available to do the honours. All the contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house—right from Aravind to Subha are nominated for this week's eviction except Divya Uruduga, who donned the captaincy hat for the second time the house.

The makers are likely to skip elimination of pre-finale episode and could be planning mid-week elimination in the final week of Bigg Boss. We are just assuming based on social media talk, we don't know whether the makers are planning to eliminate any contestant in tomorrow's episode or not. We will surely keep you posted on the latest development about tomorrow's elimination by tonight. We ask you to keep coming back to this space for more updates.