BBK8: Sudeep Confirms He Will Skip Weekend Episode, What's Colors Kannada Planning?

Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss season 8 is grabbing a lot of attention from the audience. BBK viewers will miss Sudeep in the upcoming weekend episodes. Earlier, there were rumours going around on social media that Sudeep will not host this weekend episode but it was not confirmed officially.

However, the host, Kichcha Sudeep himself took to his Twitter timeline to confirm the news. He has announced that he will not be hosting this weekend episodes because of ill health. Adding, Sudeep said that doctors have advised him to rest.

"Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. 🥂" tweeted by Kichcha Sudeep.

Check out the Tweet:

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. 🤗🤗🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

Netizens took to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. Viewers said that they will miss him this weekend. BBK fans are disappointed with the news. But excited about who will host the show and what the Colors Kannada channel is planning to make up for his absence.