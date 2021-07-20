BBK8: Strong Contestants Turn Foes in Race to Reach Top 5

Looks like things are heating up in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Only three weeks are left for the show to get conclude and the grand finale is expected to take place by the third week of August.

The show organizers are yet to announce the finale date of the show. Last night, it was the nomination process in Bigg Boss Kannada house, the most unexpected contestants have nominated their friends. It's a known fact that Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada shares a good relationship in the house.

In fact, they shell out major siblings' goals to their fans and Bigg Boss viewers. Last night it came as a huge surprise to many of the viewers because Manju Pavgada nominated Vaishnavi Gowda, they both nominate each other in last night's nomination, which is really shocking. The best friends are throwing themselves in a danger zone, it's clear shows that they are waiting for their eviction.

Many things are going to take U-turn in the coming days, as competition will be tough for them ahead for the grand finale. Prashanth Sambargi , Chakravarthy Chandrachud , Shamanth gowda , DivyaUruduga , and Shuba Poonja are nominated for this week elimination.