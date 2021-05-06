Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is facing a new set of problems. The Karnataka Government has imposed a lockdown for 15 days to lower the cases in the state. The shooting of films and serials have been halted as they cannot shoot until government lifts the lockdown.

But, Sudeep’s Bigg Boss is continuing as usual without any interruption. Sudeep is not visiting the Bigg Boss house for weekend episodes to comply with the latest protocols laid down by the Karnataka government. The show is progressing smoothly without any hurdles.

Now in a setback, a social activist KR Venkatesh Gowda has expressed his disappointment over Bigg Boss being aired. He is demanding that Colors Kannada stop the show and also urged them to send the contestants and technicians of the show back home. He has also suggested them to undergo COVID test and says this is not the right time to run a reality show when people were dying outside. He has also questioned the double standards of channels which have stopped shoot of other serials due to Covid fear while putting the lives of Bigg Boss contestants at risk. Hence, he has asked the show runners not to make contestants as scapegoats to get TRPs and urged them to wrap up the show.

We don’t know of Colors Kannada will wind up the show as they are planning family reunion in the upcoming week. The state government hasn’t said anything to the show makers about closing the show or send contestants back home.

We guess, the Bigg Boss show runners may have got the required permission from the government. So, if at all Colors Kannada decides to stop the show midway then it would happen only if there's a directive from the government.

So dear readers, what according to you should be done under the circumstances? Should Bigg Boss Kannada end midway or continue as contestants already went through quarantine and COVID tests before entering the house? Let us know in the comments section below.

ReplyForward