BBK8: Shubha Poonja Saved From Eviction

Colors Kannada's TRPs are good, thanks to the reality show Bigg Boss season 8. It was a wise decision for them to bring back contestants into the house after the suspension of the show over a spike in COVID cases.

Now, with the entire team back along with host Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss viewers are having a gala time watching the second innings where contestants are playing the game with renewed vigour.

We already told you that the nomination list was announced by Colors Kannada sometime back and the list features Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Suresh, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Raghu, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy Chandrachud.

If you take a look at the list surprisingly Shubha Poonja's name is missing from the list. Even though all the strong contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 3 of BBK second innings, the exclusion of Shubha Poonja, who is being rated as weak player by Bigg Boss Kannada veiwers has raised eyebrows. For now, Shubha Poonja has got immunity from elimination which means she is safe this week.

Do you think any other contestant deserved to be nominated for eviction this week? Share the names with us.

Come back to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.