BBK8: Shruti's Ex-Husband Chakravarthy Chandrachud Wild Card Entry Into Kannada Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is one of the most watched TV reality shows in the recent times. The show ha successfully completed four weeks and currently in its sixth week. While there is a lot happening inside the glass house which is housed at the Innovative Film city in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on the Mysore road, there is a lot happening outside the house too.

Netizens and Bigg Boss viewers are going all ballistic over lack of spark in this season of Bigg Boss. In fact yesterday, one of the ardent Bigg Boss fans posted on Twitter saying Bigg Boss show runner should evict everyone present inside the house and bring in new contestants who can add zing to the show.

The latest we hear is that, perhaps the makers have heeded the words of viewers and thus decided to bring in Chakravarthy Chandrachur, the former husband of Kannada actress Shruti. It may be recalled that he was the actor's campaign manager when Shrui entered politics. He would also help her with the speeches. The duo got closed and suddenly got married. However, the two broke up within a year of marriage and went their separate ways.

Now, back to her ex-husband and journalist / filmmaker Chakravarthy Chandrachur. Colors Kannada, the channel that airs the Bigg Boss show has reportedly announced the arrival of wild card entrant Chakravarthy Chandrachud. It now remains to be seen if he can spice up things inside the house and bring some life into the show.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.