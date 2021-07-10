BBK8 Shocking Elimination, Sudeep Saves Chandrachud, Priyanka Again!

Hey BBK viewers! Are you eager to know who got eliminated this weekend? Yes, then check this out. According to a source in the know, Raghu Gowda got eliminated this week from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

It might be a bit puzzling and unfair, but BBK viewers say that Raghu got evicted because there was no content from him since day one of the second innings. In the first innings, a section of BBK viewers wanted Raghu to be evicted in Rajeev's place as he did not perform well.

Raghu has been saved many times in the first innings as no contestant had nominated him. With Raghu Gowda's eviction, we can say that Priyanka T has been saved again. According to voting results, the audience expected that Priyanka T or Chadrachud might get eliminated this week.

A section of BBK viewers say that Raghu's elimination is unfair and are trolling Colors Kannada for keeping the worst performing contestant in the glass house for the sake of TRP ratings. However, let us wait and watch till Sudeep officially says that Raghu Gowda has been eliminated.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost.