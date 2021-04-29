BBK8: Shamanth, Vaishnavi or Divya Uruduga: Who Will Get Eliminated This Weekend?

Kichcha Sudeep of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the most popular reality show hosts. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh and Vaishnavi are popular contestants in the house. Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen which has struck a chord with the people.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has ample masala, drama and controversies going on to keep the viewers' interest alive. The face-offs between contestants keep fans hooked to the show.

Bigg Boss host Sudeep informed his fans and show lovers that he is looking forward to hosting weekend episodes. Sudeep fans are elated as he is doing fine for now. Show lovers are eager to know how Sudeep will grill the contestants about their performance in the house. We are in the middle of the week and Bigg Boss makers haven't made any nominations in the house. It will be impossible for makers to eliminate contestants from the house this weekend. But, Bigg Boss makers have another way to eliminate the contestants. If you ask us how. It is called Red Flag Elimination.

Sudeep or Show organizers could eliminate any contestants they want based on their performance and behavior in the house. If there is Red flag elimination, who do you think will face special elimination this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.