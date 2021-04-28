BBK8: Shamanth Now Beats Manju in Popularity?

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is grabbing a lot of attention from the audience and is always in the headline for some or other news. All the contestant are giving their best and entertaining the viewers. Manju has gained huge popularity on Social Media by his performance. But these days, Manju's performance is going down. Earlier there were trolls on Divya S that if she gets evicted from Bigg Boss house, Manju will be back to his game.

Nowadays Shamanth is improving his game compared to the last two weeks. Netizens say soon Shamanth will take Manju's place and he will be in the top 5. Netizens say Shamanth's fan base has increased as he’s very supportive towards Aravind KP and Divya U. They further shared that the entertainment value he is adding to the show, the maturity he is showing towards other contestants, and his active participation in tasks is the reason he is gaining popularity. Let us wait and watch, as we never know what may happen next in the glasshouse.