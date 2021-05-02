BBK8: Shamanth in Love With Kanmani's Voice

Looks like Colors Kannada of Bigg Boss seems to have changed the strategy to score good TRP rating. Currently, Karnataka government has imposed lockdown across the state. People are confined to their homes as they can’t step out or go anywhere.

They are spending all their time watching television. So, this is the right time for the show makers to attract viewers by including some special content which will keep them hooked to Bigg Boss. Last night, Kanmani a female RJ boosted the Bigg Boss house as a guest.

Kanmani was not visible to the contestants or the audience directly but they could hear her voice as she evaluated the contestants' performance. Not only housemates, even contestants enjoyed Kanmani's presence in the house as it was a welcome change from their routine tasks.

Many are wondering who she could be. Reports suggest that the voice heard in Bigg Boss house was that of RJ Shraddha. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Shamanth is love with Kanmani. He seems to have become Fidaa over her voice. It remains to be seen how Kanmani is going to react to Shamanth's cute gesture. It could so happen that the makers might bring her in during the grand finale episode.

Talking about tonight’s episode, rumors are doing the rounds that there will be fake elimination this week. Prashanth, Chakravarthy or Priyanka, whoever gets eliminated is believed to be entering the secret room. The show makers are said to have planned this to bring in a few changes in the house in the coming days. We don’t know whether the makers have really made the secret room plan, but the buzz about secret room is being discussed widely on social media.