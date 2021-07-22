BBK8: Shamanth Gowda Overtakes Strong Competitors Aravind, Vaishnavi Gowda: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada second innings always manages to be in the headlines for various reasons. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Shamanth Gowda are the best performers of this week.

Every week, the host Sudeep gives Kicchanna Chappale to any contestant, who performs well in all the tasks. Now, it’s time to know who’s going to get Kicchanna Chappale this weekend.

According to our trusted sources, Shamanth Gowda is likely to be KC this week. No doubt, Shamanth Gowda will get Kicchanna Chappale by overtaking strong contenders like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Vaishnavi Gowda.

If Shamanth continues the game with the same spirit, he might overtake them to be in the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It remains to be seen if Shamanth Gowda will be be able to beat Aravind KP, Divya, and Vaishnavi Gowda.

Dear readers, do you think Shamanth deserves Kichchana Chappale this week? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.