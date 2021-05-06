BBK8: Shamanth Composes Song On Arviya

Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been witnessing a lot of intense emotional drama inside the house as all the housemates miss Divya Uruduga. Ever since, Colors Kannada promo hinted at Divya U leaving the Bigg Boss house over her illness, the house has turned tense. In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss is seen instructing all the housemates to help pack Divya Uruduga's bags and send them to the store room. Aravind KP is seen crying on hearing Bigg Boss' orders as he remembers all the good times he spent with her. Not just Aravind KP, but other housemates are also upset.

The latest is a song composed by Shamanth Bro Gowda which has gone viral. One of the leaked videos from Voot live viewers BBK viewers have been circulating Shamanth's song composed for Arvind and Divya. BBK fans are sharing the video on social media by tagging "Get well soon Divya U" hashtag. It is evident that Kannada Bigg Boss contestants and Divya U fans miss her a lot and are keeping her fingers crossed for her to come back to the BBK house.

Check Out This Song which has gone viral ....