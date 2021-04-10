BBK8: Shamanth Bro Gowda Will Get Eliminated, Here's The Twist To His Eviction

Kichcha Sudeep's reality show Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 never misses a chance to be in the headlines. The show has been receiving mixed response from viewers as the contestants are just gossiping in the house. Except Arvind and Divya, none of them seem to be grabbing the audience attention as their performance in the house is not up to the mark. Of course, there are Prashanth Sambargi and Chandrachud too who have been grabbing the headline for all their gossips.

It is being said that the Show organisers are in a bit of a pickle they are worried about the show getting good TRPs due to IPL 2021 matchea. There are strong rumours that the showrunners are planning surprise elimination this week. According to sources, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi and Shubha Poonja are in the danger zone in this week's elimination round.

If the latest buzz to believed, Shamanth is likely to get eliminated this week from the show. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Shamanth elimination could be fake elimination this week as he has improved his performance in the house. A section of the audience is of the view that show makers should give him a chance to perform by not eliminating him this week.

Show organisers are planning fake elimination to probably keep the audience glued to their TV screens despite IPL matches. It remains to be seen if the new strategy will work. Aslo, one has to wait and watch whether Shamanth's eviction will be fake or not. If not, it would be interesting to watch who would get eliminated in his place.

We shall keep you posted by tonight who's the sixth contestant to say goodbye to the show. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house.