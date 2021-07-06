BBK8 Second Innings Week 3 Nomination List: Meet Contestants Nominated For Eviction

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 on Colors Kannada is progressing at a brisk pace. Contestants who re-entered the Bigg Boss house after a pandemic break seem to have upped their game in the second innings. Besides, things have spiced up in the house over the last week ever since Nidhi Subbaiah and Aravind got into a war of words over a Kannada slang. Also, the journalist contestant Chakravarthi Chandrachud is also creating a lot of noise in the house with his sharp comments which have not gone down well either with contestants in the house or the Kannada Bigg Boss viewers.

In the weekend episode, Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe, BBK8 host Sudeep was heard giving a lecture to Chandrachud to mend his behaviour and walk the talk about showing respect to women. He also stated in no uncertain terms that the use of slang was against the rules of the house, saying he could not find meanings for the words being used by a few contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

In the same vein, he announced the elimination of Nidhi Subbaiah. It is worth mentioning here that echoes for her eviction were getting louder by the day after one of Aravind KP fans shared a video showing various instances Nidhi used cuss words.

Now, the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss house has entered the third week and the nomination list for this week has been announced.

Have a look at Kannada Bigg Boss contestants who have been nominated for elimination in the second innings:

Aravind

Manju

Vaishnavi

DivyaSuresh

Shamanth

Raghu

Prashanth

Priyanka

Chakravarthy

Who among these do you think will get evicted from the house this week? Let us know your predictions in the comments below. Stay tuned for all the updates.

