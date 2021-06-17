BBK8 Second Innings: Vaishnavi Packs Her Bags For Bigg Boss House in Latest Colors Kannada Promo

Colors Kannada announced the comeback of Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Season 8 in a series of promos that they have been released. We already know that Shubha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi have already packed their bags to reach the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi fans were skeptical as they were not sure she would join the show considering there was no promo featuring her released by Colors Kannada.

But now, in a latest development Colors Kannada has released a promo featuring Vaishnavi. In the promo, BBK8 Contestant Vaishnavi is seen packing her suitcase to reach the Bigg Boss house. Obviously her fans are thrilled as they were sure that she's a strong contender for the top 3 positions.

It is known that Colors Kannada stopped Bigg Boss midway due to pandemic shutdown announced by Karnataka government after Covid cases went up in the second wave of coronavirus. Now, post massive vaccination drives in the country, the channel has decided to resume the show to woo back the viewers as well as appease the sponsors of the show.

There were 12 contestants left in the Bigg Boss house and now each one of them is getting ready to re-enter the house. Let's see if they can impress upon the audience in the second innings and if the equations will change in the upcoming episodes.

Are you excited to watch Vaishnavi in Bigg Boss house again? So are we. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.