BBK8 Second Innings Pilot Episode Will Have Star Kannada Actor as Chief Guest?

Kichcha Sudeepa's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all gearing up to make a comeback with its second innings. The show was suspended due to the pandemic situation, but now that COVID cases in the state have decreased, Colors Kannada has decided to resume BBK8. It is worth mentioning that Colors Kannada had made a promise to all the contestants saying they will plan something bigger while asking them not to be disheartened. Now, they seemed to have kept their promise with this second innings.

All the 12 contestants who were sent out of the Bigg Boss house after the suspension of the show will make a re-entry. According to a source, Bigg Boss Kannada 8's second season could begin in the first week of July. All the contestants will be under quarantine for one week before they enter the glass house.

In the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, we expected Colors Kannada to arrange a guest host in Kichcha Sudeep's absence, but it did not happen due to the corona restrictions. Now, as per a source, a well known Kannada actor might share stage with Sudeep in the second innings BBK8 pilot episode. The actor is likely to be brought in as a special guest on the show to do movie promotions. After Telangana, the Karnataka government is also likely to reopen theatres soon. However, it has to be confirmed officially.