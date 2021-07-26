BBK8: The Real Game Begins as Countdown to Grand Finale Starts

Finally, Bigg Boss Kannada is going to end in the next couple of days from now. The makers are yet to announce the grand finale date. Rumors are doing the rounds that there will be no chief guest for the grand finale, owing to the pandemic. The family of the contestants too may not be are invited for the grand finale episode like in the previous seasons considering the restrictions.

Now, with the countdown having started for the grand finale, contestants seem to be revealing their true colors in each and every task. In a recent episode, host Kichcha Sudeep asked Bigg Boss contestants asked to select the most deserving from among the surviving contestants.

Most of them picked Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada and predicted that these two contestants will emerge as the winner and runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. A few of others voted for themselves to be among top 2.

There's a chance for contestants to take revenge on them in the coming episodes. Yes, the real game will begin in the house from the episode tonight. Yes. With the competition getting fierce, there is bound to be more bad blood. We are sure BBK viewers can't wait to witness the new face of Bigg Boss Kannada contestants.