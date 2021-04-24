BBK8: No Elimination, This Contestant Will Be Sent To Secret Room

Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss show organizers are implementing different strategies to attract viewers as well as to get impressive TRP ratings. Many show lovers seem to be rejecting the show as there is no interesting content in it. A section of the audience feel that none of the contestants seem to have the game spirit and they are not so focused on the game.

One thing is crystal clear, the housemates are giving value to their friendship than the game. Talking about the latest elimination, looks like this week is likely to witness a fake elimination. Reports are doing the rounds that Prashanth Sambargi would be sent to a secret room. However, the show makers may not send him as they did fake elimination with Prashanth two weeks ago too.

On the other hand, he has bagged a majority of the votes and he is not in the danger zone. There are maximum chances for Raghu to get evicted this weekend. Whoever gets eliminated this weekend will be sent into the secret room, say sources. Can’t wait to watch tomorrow's episode especially the elimination process, right?

Sakshipost will bring you all the inside updates. Stay tuned.