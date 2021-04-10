BBK8: Priyanka Thimmesh Wins Hearts, Gives Tough Competition to Other Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 fans are all hearts for the new wild card entrant Priyanka Thimmesh. In the last episode, Priyanka and Vyjayanthi were asked to give out one item each from the box to the housemates and explain, why they chose the item for the said contestant. Netizens totally fell for Priyanka T for the manner in which she explained about contestants in the house. Viewers think that Priyanka is genuine.

What grabbed viewer's attention was Priyanka T's decision to give Divya S a bucket. It simply meant that even she agrees with the opinion of the viewers that Divya Suresh is always taking advantage of others. Priyanka T gave Divya U a kerchief with a perfect reason. Netizens are very impressed with her honesty and are eager to watch her journey in the house. They say Priyanka T will definitely survive in the glasshouse for at least 3 weeks.

Netizens say that the emerging player of the week is Priyanka T and the disappointing player of the week is as expected, Divya Suresh. BBK8 viewers think that Priyanka T will give a tough competition to other housemates, depending on how things progress next week.

