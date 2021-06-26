BBK8: Priyanka Thimmesh Will Get Eliminated, Here's Why

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town on social media. Thanks to the contestant performance and nasty fights in the house. Finally, the Weekend has just arrived, it's time for Sudeep to back to the show to grill the contestants.

Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy, Prashanth, Nidhi and Priyanka are nominated for this week elimination. If sources are to be believed, Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy and Prashanth are believed to be in safe zone.

There's a chance for them to escape elimination this weekend. It is being said on social media that Priyanka Thimmesh might get eliminated, as she is not trying to play the game or impress the audience.

That's not all, She's not trying hard, though she got a second chance to prove herself.If this news turns true, then Priyanka Thimmesh will be the first contestant to leave the house in second innings. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend. Let us know in the comments section below.