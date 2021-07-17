BBK8: Priyanka Thimmesh Eliminated from Bigg Boss House

After much suspense over who will get eliminated this weekend, it appears that the axe has fallen in Priyanka Thimmesh. It is known that she was in the nominated list of contestants week after week but somehow survived eviction. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers kept urging Colors Kannada to Evict Priyanka Thimmesh from the BB house over her non-performance.

However, she managed to survive despite the dismal show she put on. It may be recalled that Priyanka Thimmesh entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. She was to go long ago but Nidhi saved her eviction by walking out of the house. The buzz is that finally she has been eliminated by Kichcha Sudeep.

