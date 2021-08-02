BBK8 Pre-finale Will be Between Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi

Hey BBK viewers, five more days to go for the grand finale episode. Are you eagerly waiting to know who will win the season 8 Bigg Boss Kannada? I know it's a tough call. i can tell how BBK viewers are feeling right now, what with so many strong contestants in the house. The audience seems to be torn between Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada as they are on par in the race with equal scores.

When it comes to the top five contestants who will enter the BBK8 grand finale, it will totally depend on this week's eviction. The Bigg Boss elimination battle will be between Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi.

According to show observers, there is a high chance of Divya Suresh getting an exit pass this week when compared to Prashanth S. It is known that Prashanth S's popularity is at an all time high and soared in the second innings after he decided to stay away from the controversial fights with other contestants. He has won the confidence of BBK viewers with his game. However, a lot will depend on this week's performance. If any contestant gets into an ugly fight or an argument, they might not get the vote bank. Both Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi are on the edge now. Even though both are same when it comes to popularity, when it comes to fan following outside the glass house, Prashanth S is way ahead of Divya Suresh. Anyway, this week's elimination will be thrilling and interesting.

Follow SakshiPost for more updates