BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Wins Ticket to FInale

The Mid Eviction in Bigg Boss Kannada has evoked a lot of interest from BBK viewers, who are waiting to know which contestant will get evicted this week. They are more keen on getting a clarity on the top five contestants. It is known that Aravind KP, Divya U, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju P, Prashanth S, and Divya Suresh are the six contestants who are left in the glass house right now. We all know there will be a mid-week elimination this week. It may be happen in the episode tonight or tomorrow. Aravind KP, Divya U, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Manju P are among the top four. And they are safe from eviction. Now, the question is who is the top fifth contestant that will enter the list of top 5 finalists—Will it be Prashanth S or Divya Suresh?

As per voting results, Prashanth Sambargi is safe from mid-week eviction and Divya Suresh is said to have got the lowest percentage of votes. So Divya Suresh with her least points is likely to get the exit pass from the Bigg Boss house this week. Prashanth Sambargi's popularity on social media is only increasing these days. A section of the audience say that Prashanth S deserves to be in the top three list. Prashanth S has made an impressive comeback in the second innings to woo BBK viewers with his performance in the rope task last week. It won't be wrong to say that, after Aravind KP, Prashanth S is the only contestant who never gives up on any task and gives his best to win it.

In the first innings, the audience thought that Prashanth would get evicted soon because of his controversial fights, but in the second innings, he totally changed his game strategy and has now managed to enter the grand finale round of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.