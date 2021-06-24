BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Wins Task Against Manju Pavagada

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings was launched in a big way on Wednesday night. We can confidently predict that the second innings of BBK8 will captivate the audience and draw their attention.

The intriguing part is that the Bigg Boss has begun assigning contestants difficult tasks and has asked them to nominate each other on the first day itself. As a result, the game strategy of the housemates has completely changed.

Bigg Boss had assigned a task to Prashanth Sambargi and Manju Pavagada, where Prashanth S wins over Manju P. As a result, Prashanth Sambargi has become the first captain of the house in the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Netizens are very excited about watching Prashanth S ruling the BBK house in the first week of the second innings. Earlier in the first innings of BBK, there was much drama when Prashanth S became the captain. In the first innings, Prashanth S won the captaincy task 2 times and now, he has proved yet again that he is the strongest contestant in the house. Also, we need not remind you that Prashanth Sambargi is the most targeted contestant in the glass house by other housemates. So, let us wait and watch how Prashanth S will prove himself in the second innings.