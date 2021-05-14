BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Says 'He Doesn't Have Any Favorite Contestant In The House'

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 continues to be in the news. It’s been a day, the show was ended and Bigg Boss viewers are unable to come out of it. In fact, a section of the audience are badly missing Kannada Bigg Boss, especially for Aravind and Divya Uruduga, as they are the favourite contestants to the audience.

Did you remember Prashanth Sambargi of Kannada Bigg Boss 8? You can’t forget him so easily. He performed all the tasks pretty well in the house assigned by Bigg Boss. Prashanth and Manju Pavagada used to quarrel with each other in the house, for one or another thing. In a recent Facebook interaction with his fans and followers, Prashanth has revealed some interesting facts about his journey in the house.

When he was asked to tell, who’s his favourite contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 or among his peers. Prashanth said that, he doesn’t have any favourite person in the house. All were playing the game to become a winner. He further added that, Manju and I often fought each other and he entertained the audience. He will always be a comedian as he made everyone laughed with his comedy antics. He can’t be a hero.

Talking about the Manju- Divya Suresh’s relationship in the house, Prashanth alleges that they both have played husband and wife in the house. He concluded that Prashanth would be happy if he becomes the winner or not. I’ll be happy with any result, as I got a chance to participate in the show, that’s more than enough for me.