BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Or Vaishnavi Gowda, Who Will Get Eliminated In Tonight's Episode?

There's no denying the fact that the countdown has started for the biggest event on the Kannada small screen. Yes, Bigg Boss Kannada which is being hosted by Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthy, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to end by tomorrow. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will premiere today and tomorrow. The top five finalists are prepping for the grand finale.

The shooting is underway right now at the Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Bidadi. All the evicted contestants are said to have reached the Bigg Boss house to take part in the finals.

The costume designers, makeup artists, show director and host Kichcha Sudeep are on the site. The place is buzzing with activities. The makers have also stopped voot live for BBK viewers. Latest news doing the rounds is that the show makers are planning an elimination in tonight's episode.

If you are also one of those assuming that there would be an elimination process in tonight's episode, then here's some news for you. There are fifty-fifty chances for elimination in Saturday's grand finale episode. As a practice, the makers may not eliminate any contestants in tonight's episode as the excitement for Sunday episode would be killed.

There's a chance for eviction in Sunday's grand finale episode. If at all, the makers are planning elimination then it would be between Vaishnavi and Prashanth Sambargi. As per buzz one of these is likely to get eliminated in tonight's episode. Let's wait and watch to see what's in store for all of us in tonight's episode.