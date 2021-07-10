BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Next Target Of Sudeep And Colors Kannada?

The most awaited day has arrived for Bigg Boss viewers. It's Saturday, the host Sudeep will returning back to the show to perform his duties. Yes, Sudeep is going to evaluate the overall contestants' performances for this week.

If you ask, who are going to get brickbats and bouquets this week, Chakravarthy Chandrachud will be the first contestant to get a lot of scoldings from Sudeep, as he was bullying Prashanth Sambargi a lot. Netizens have complained and urged to teach a lesson to Chakravarthy.

In a recent episode, Prashanth Sambargi had a clash with Aravind KP over the task. If you observe the show closely, you would know that whoever fights with Aravind will be the next target for Sudeep or Colors Kannada to lash at them. Now, Prashanth Sambargi is on the red flag, Sudeep might be schooling him in tonight's episodes.

If you may be recalled that, last week, Nidhi Subbaiah was fought with Aravind during the task, the show makers have eliminated Nidhi Subbaiah without even evaluating her performance in the house.

Buzz is, will Sudeep or Colors Kannada might be planning to eliminate Prashanth for their recent fight in the house. It remains to be seen on whom side will Sudeep take a stand, Aravind or Prashanth. We all get enough answers in tonight's episode.