BBK8: Prashanth Sambargi Is Jealous Of Divya Uruduga

Looks like it could become a tough task for Kichcha Sudeep who is the host of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 to declare one winner of the show. All eleven contestants right from Aravind KP to Divya Suresh all are giving their best in every task, which is being assigned by Bigg Boss.

Sudeep could have his own favorite contestants, but he never been partial to any contestants in the house. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is heading towards the finale and the show has become tough among the housemates. The show organizers have released a promo of tonight's episode, where contestants are arguing with each other.

If you observe, Prashanth Sambargi is telling Divya Uruduga to wear her Apron as Bigg Boss instructed them not to oblige the rules. Manja Pavagada also didn't wear the apron, but Prashanth hasn't suggested him, why he is telling only to Divya Uruduga has become the talk of the town.

Netizens went on to said that Prashanth is pretty jealous of Divya Uruduga the way she is playing the game. What do you think Is Prashanth jealous of Divya Uruduga or not. Let us know in the comments section below.